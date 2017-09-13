Police: Suspect held after pregnant teacher found dead
A
A
Share via Email
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Police in Maryland say a pregnant teacher who was missing for more than a week has been found dead.
Montgomery County Police said on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that 31-year-old Laura Wallen's body had been found. The department said a suspect, who was not identified, was arrested in the slaying. They did not give additional details about the case.
Wallen was a teacher at a high school in
Her parents and boyfriend offered a $25,000 reward for information on her whereabouts on Monday.
Police Chief Thomas Manger will hold a news conference late Wednesday.