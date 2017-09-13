Prosecutor: Former rap mogul's girlfriend sold video

LOS ANGELES — Prosecutors say Marion "Suge" Knight's girlfriend and a business partner violated a court order by selling surveillance video of the rap mogul running down two men in his truck to celebrity news website TMZ for $55,000.

A judge had issued a protective order in the case, barring evidence from being disclosed publicly.

Los Angeles County prosecutors said Wednesday that Toilin Kelly and Mark Blankenship face conspiracy to violate a court order and other charges.

It wasn't immediately clear if Kelly or Blankenship had attorneys who could comment.

One man died during the incident outside a Compton burger stand in 2015.