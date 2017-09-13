Prosecutor investigates some 700 Catalan mayors over vote
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MADRID — Spain's state prosecutor office says he is investigating more than 700 Catalan mayors for
The pro-independence coalition ruling Catalonia has vowed to hold the vote despite the prohibition and has asked the 947 mayors in the northeastern region to provide facilites for the plebiscite.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's conservative government has pledged to stop the referendum and was granted a suspension by the
On Wednesday, the country's top prosecutor, Jose Manuel Maza, ordered provincial prosecutors to investigate 712 mayors who have already offered municipal facilities for the Oct. 1 vote and the regional Catalan police to arrest them if they don't show up for testimony.