Rep. Darrell Issa told to pay foe legal expenses in lawsuit

SAN DIEGO — A California judge has ordered U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa to pay his opponent in last year's election more than $45,000 for legal expenses after the congressman sued him over attack ads.

Issa, a San Diego-area Republican, sued Democrat Doug Applegate in November, saying the ads hurt his reputation.

The judge in March said Issa didn't prove his case and sided with Applegate, who argued that he was exercising his free-speech rights with the television commercials.

Now the judge has ordered Issa to reimburse Applegate, his campaign and campaign manager Robert Dempsey for money they spent defending themselves against the lawsuit.