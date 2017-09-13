Report: Iran detains Islamic State group leader near Tehran

TEHRAN, Iran — An Iranian news outlet is reporting that authorities have arrested a leader of the Islamic State extremist group.

The Wednesday report by the semi-official YJC.ir says the suspect was in contact with 300 IS members and was planning attacks during Shiite ceremonies across the country next month.

It said members of the elite Revolutionary Guard detained the suspect in a town near Tehran. The report did not identify the suspect.

From time to time, Iran announces the detention of IS-linked extremists and the defusing of its plots to carry out attacks.