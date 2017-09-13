Response to sex abuse claims cost Seattle mayor gay support

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray is set to resign after a fifth man came forward to accuse him of sexual abuse decades ago.

Murray is scheduled to step down at 5 p.m. Wednesday and Seattle City Council President Bruce Harrell was scheduled to be sworn in as mayor.

Murray is Washington's most prominent gay politician.

But much of his support eroded when he attacked the backgrounds of some of his accusers last spring, and many people say his resignation is overdue.

After a fifth accuser came forward this week, many were relieved that he would resign and not finish out his term which ends December.

