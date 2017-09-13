Russia reduces parking spaces at US consulates

MOSCOW — Russia has withdrawn parking privileges for U.S. diplomats, an apparent continuation of a diplomatic tit-for-tat between Washington and Moscow.

State-owned television channel Rossiya 24 reported on Wednesday that parking spaces outside the U.S. consulate in St. Petersburg had been painted over with a pedestrian crossing, and special parking signs had been removed outside the U.S. consulate in Yekaterinburg, near the Ural Mountains.

Mariya Olson, a spokeswoman at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, declined to comment.