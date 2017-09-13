Russia reduces parking spaces at US consulates
A
A
Share via Email
MOSCOW — Russia has withdrawn parking privileges for U.S. diplomats, an apparent continuation of a diplomatic tit-for-tat between Washington and Moscow.
State-owned television channel Rossiya 24 reported on Wednesday that parking spaces outside the U.S. consulate in St. Petersburg had been painted over with a pedestrian crossing, and special parking signs had been removed outside the U.S. consulate in Yekaterinburg, near the Ural Mountains.
Mariya Olson, a spokeswoman at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, declined to comment.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday that Russia would reduce U.S. diplomatic missions to "full parity" with their Russian counterparts on U.S. territory. As well as
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
I went undercover in a Toronto factory where temp workers have died. Here's what I found
-
The problem with Jagmeet Singh’s ‘love and courage’ reaction to heckler: Paradkar
-
Wanted man: Suspect considered armed and dangerous possibly in Nova Scotia
-
Series featuring Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, Breaking Bad actors filming in Halifax