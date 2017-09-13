Scientists hope to restore extinct Galapagos turtle species

QUITO, Ecuador — Scientists in Ecuador's Galapagos islands are hoping to restore a turtle species believed extinct since the 1800s.

The Chelonoidis elephantopus lived on Floreana Island and was captured by seamen in large numbers for food during their long journeys across the Pacific. The species is thought to have disappeared shortly after Charles Darwin's celebrated visit to the treasured archipelago.

But a group of international scientists who collected 1,700 blood samples from turtles on Isabel Island farther north discovered 80 had genetic traces of the lost species.