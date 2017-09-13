Sheriff's deputy delivers own son in back seat of family car

BOSTON, N.Y. — A sheriff's deputy in western New York has delivered his own son in the back seat of the family vehicle after his wife went into labour while they were driving to a hospital.

Eric and Kelly Szkatulkski (skuh-TUHL'-skee) were en route to a Buffalo hospital from their home south of the city Monday night when she began to give birth in the vehicle. Eric, a deputy with the Erie County Sheriff's Office, pulled over to the side of the road.

The deputy helped his wife give birth in the back seat to their 8-pound, 5-ounce boy. The couple named him Eli. The parents and their new baby eventually made it to the hospital. Mother and baby are said to be doing fine.