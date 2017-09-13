Squeeze on UK households continues as wages grow slowly
LONDON — In spite of what looks like a buoyant
The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that average weekly earnings growth in Britain was stuck at 2.1
Whatever, if any, rise in pay growth takes place in August, it's clear that inflation is outstripping wages — figures published Tuesday showed that the headline consumer price inflation rate spiked to 2.9
The squeeze may appear curious given that Britain's unemployment fell to 4.3
Samuel Tombs, chief U.K. economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said a sharp fall in consumer confidence "suggests that job-to-job moves will remain well below the pre-recession levels required to drive up overall wages gains."
Overall pay growth may get a bit of a boost from the government's decision to abandon a pay cap for public sector workers in England and Wales. The government has limited public sector pay rises to 1
For now, the squeeze in household income is one of the main reasons why most economists think the Bank of England will keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the record low of 0.25
The other considerations expected to stay the hand of a majority on the central bank's nine-member Monetary Policy Committee are uncertainty over Britain's exit from the European Union and the inflation-induced slowdown in consumer spending, both of which are largely behind the country's slowdown in growth this year. So far this year, Britain is the slowest-growing economy among the Group of Seven industrial nations.
"On balance we continue to see the pragmatists holding sway," said Sam Hill, senior U.K. economist at RBC Capital Markets, of the central bank rate-setters. "However, we appreciate that for some members, above-target inflation, and further erosion of
