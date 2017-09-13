The Latest: Fire sends 8 Marines to burn centre

SAN DIEGO — The Latest on 15 Marines who were injured when an amphibious assault vehicle caught fire at a California base (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

The military says eight of the 15 Marines injured when an amphibious vehicle caught fire during an exercise at Camp Pendleton have been taken to a burn centre in San Diego.

The Marine Corps said in a statement Wednesday that three of the Marines were listed in critical condition at the Burn Center at the University of California San Diego Health and five were in serious condition.

Four other Marines have been hospitalized at the University of California Irvine Medical Center and two are in critical condition.

Another Marine at a hospital in La Jolla is in stable condition and two others are being treated for minor injuries at the hospital at Camp Pendleton.

___

1:30 p.m.

The military says 15 Marines have been taken to Southern California hospitals after a seafaring tank caught fire during training at Camp Pendleton.

Marine 1st Lt. Paul Gainey told The Associated Press that at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday an amphibious assault vehicle caught fire while the Marines were conducting a training exercise on a beach at the base, north of San Diego.

Gainey says the Marines were being treated at hospitals in the area, including off the base. He had no information on their condition, the seriousness of their injuries or whether any suffered burns. He says there were no deaths.

Gainey says the command is investigating.