The Latest: Former airman sentenced in child sex case
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Latest on a former airman who had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old. (all times local):
5:30 p.m.
A former airman who received an
Nicholas Murphy was sentenced Wednesday afternoon. He pleaded guilty in June to federal charges of
Prosecutors say Murphy avoided a
But authorities cast doubt on that story, saying the two communicated over Facebook, where the teen's page included her actual date of birth. They say she also had sent Murphy a message about being excited to start the ninth grade.
___
1:15 p.m.
A former airman who received an honorary discharge from the Air Force despite acknowledging he had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old faces several years in federal prison on child sex charges.
Nicholas Murphy has a sentencing hearing Wednesday afternoon. He pleaded guilty in June to federal charges of
Prosecutors say Murphy avoided a
But authorities cast doubt on that story, saying the two communicated over Facebook, where the teen's page included her actual date of birth. They say she also had sent Murphy a message about being excited to start the ninth grade.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
'He loved what he did:' Police officer from Nova Scotia killed after helping people change tire
-
I went undercover in a Toronto factory where temp workers have died. Here's what I found
-
Series featuring Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, Breaking Bad actors filming in Halifax