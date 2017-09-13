The Latest: Lawmaker backs off regional energy grid plan

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Latest on action by the California Legislature (all times local):

2 p.m.

A proposal to merge California's energy grid with others in the West is not advancing this year.

Democratic Assemblyman Chris Holden of Pasadena says there's "still more to discuss," including the role of the Legislature in reviewing the plan.

Holden was the author of two bills that would have allowed the California Independent System Operator to eventually merge with other grid managers.

Some environmental groups say regionalizing the Western electrical grid would more conveniently and cheaply integrate renewable energy sources such as wind and solar, which are highly variable depending on weather.

Critics say a regional grid would open California's market to coal and natural gas power plants in other states.

Holden says he'll continue working on the issue and try again next year.

___

1 p.m.

Californians under age 21 could soon face new driving restrictions under a bill passed by the Legislature.

The bill approved Wednesday would require any driver under age 21 to have a provisional license, compared to under age 18 in current law. It still needs Gov. Jerry Brown's signature and would take effect in 2020.

Provisional driver's licenses restrict when someone can drive and who they can have in the car. Existing law bans drivers with these licenses from driving between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. for the first year of being licensed and from driving with anyone under age 20 in the car. Exceptions are made for school and employment.

The new law would mean anyone under age 21 with a provisional license would have to keep their school or employment schedule with them while driving as proof of the exceptions.

__

Noon

California lawmakers have sent Gov. Jerry Brown legislation to free more elderly inmates.

Federal judges in 2014 ordered California to consider releasing inmates age 60 or older who have served at least 25 years in prison.

AB1448 by Democratic Assemblywoman Shirley Weber of San Diego would lock the federal court order into law.

The Assembly approved the measure Wednesday during a flurry of action before the session ends.

Some lawmakers say parole officials aren't freeing enough older inmates who are less likely to commit new crimes and may no longer be physically able to do so. Opponents say some inmates may never be too old for prison.