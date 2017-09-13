The Latest: Martin Shkreli's bail revoked; he heads to jail
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The Latest on former pharmaceuticals company CEO Martin Shkreli (all times local):
6:05 p.m.
Former pharmaceuticals company CEO Martin Shkreli (SHKREL'-ee) has had his bail revoked and is going to jail in New York while he awaits sentencing for a securities fraud conviction.
A judge at a Wednesday hearing sided with a government demand to jail Shkreli following his provocative online antics.
Shkreli's
Shkreli is best known for hiking up the price of a life-saving drug and for trolling his critics online. He has said he feels "exonerated" despite his conviction.
___
12:20 a.m.
A federal judge in New York is considering whether the provocative online antics of former pharmaceuticals company CEO Martin Shkreli (SHKREL'-ee) are bad enough to put him behind bars.
The judge has scheduled a Wednesday hearing to consider a government demand to jail Shkreli while he awaits sentencing for a securities fraud conviction.
Shkreli's
Shkreli is best known for hiking up the price of a life-saving drug and for trolling his critics online. He has said he feels "exonerated" despite his conviction.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
'He loved what he did:' Police officer from Nova Scotia killed after helping people change tire
-
I went undercover in a Toronto factory where temp workers have died. Here's what I found
-
Series featuring Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, Breaking Bad actors filming in Halifax