The Latest: Mayor: Probe shows policies broken in nurse case

SALT LAKE CITY — The Latest on the findings of an investigation into the rough arrest of a Utah nurse (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

The mayor of Salt Lake City says an investigation found evidence that officers violated department policies in the rough arrest of a nurse who refused to allow a blood draw on an unconscious patient.

Mayor Jackie Biskupski discussed the findings Wednesday in an unusual step aimed at healing what she called a rift in public trust after a video surfaced of the nurse being dragged from the hospital in handcuffs.

The investigation found evidence that Detective Jeff Payne and Lt. James Tracy broke guidelines on arrests, ethics and officer conduct, among others.

Their lawyers could not immediately be reached for comment.

Salt Lake City police chief Mike Brown will decide what consequences the officers might face. Prosecutors have also opened a criminal investigation.

___

2:35 p.m.

Authorities are preparing to discuss the findings of an internal investigation into the rough arrest of a Utah nurse who refused to allow a blood draw on an unconscious patient.

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski is set to speak Wednesday on the case that drew widespread attention after the release of a video showing nurse Alex Wubbels being dragged from the hospital in handcuffs, screaming that she'd done nothing wrong.

Detective Jeff Payne was placed on paid leave after the video was released by lawyers for the nurse on Aug. 31. County prosecutors also opened a criminal investigation.