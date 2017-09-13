The Latest: Psychologist says girl suffered shared delusion

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Latest on the mental competency trial of a teen accused in the stabbing of a classmate to appease a fictional horror character called Slender Man (all times local):

6:45 p.m.

A psychologist has testified that a 12-year-old girl suffered from a shared delusion with a friend that led to the stabbing of another girl in a Wisconsin park in 2014.

Melissa Westendorf testified Wednesday at the mental capacity trial of Anissa Weier, now 15. Westendorf was appointed by a judge to evaluate Weier after her insanity plea.

Westendorf said she believes Weier suffered from a shared delusional disorder that left her unable to conform her conduct to the law when she and Morgan Geyser tried to kill their friend.

Authorities say the two were motivated by a fictional horror character called Slender Man to stab Payton Leutner 19 times in a Waukesha park. The girl survived.

The Journal Sentinel reports Westendorf acknowledged under cross-examination that the condition is rare among two children who are friends.

___

1:10 p.m.

A detective who interviewed a 12-year-old girl stabbed repeatedly in a Wisconsin park in 2014 has testified that one of two classmates accused of attacking her had been scaring her with stories about the fictional horror character Slender Man before the attack.

It was Slender Man that authorities say motivated the two sixth-grade classmates to stab Payton Leutner 19 times in a Waukesha park.

Waukesha Police Detective Shelly Fisher's testimony Wednesday came in the trial of Anissa Weier. Jurors will determine whether she was mentally ill at the time of the stabbing. Co-defendant Morgan Geyser is scheduled to go on trial next month.