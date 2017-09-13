The Latest: Radioactive gas found after North's nuke test

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The Latest on tensions created by North Korea's nuclear weapons program (all times local):

3:25 p.m.

South Korea says it has found a small amount of radioactive element from air samples it collected following North Korea's latest nuclear test.

The Nuclear Safety and Security Commission said Wednesday the discovery of xenon-133 isotope is linked to the North's bomb test conducted in its northeast on Sept. 3.

The agency says it couldn't verify exactly what kind of nuclear bomb the North detonated as it hasn't found several other radioactive isotopes that typically accompany a nuclear explosion. It says the make-up of those radioactive isotopes in air samples could shows if a nuclear test was from a plutonium or uranium bomb.

The agency says it hasn't found traces of tritium that accompany a hydrogen bomb test.