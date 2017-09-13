The Latest: Westbound I-10 reopens after fatal shootout

QUARTZSITE, Ariz. — The Latest on a shooting on Interstate 10 in southwestern Arizona (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

A 24-mile ( 39-kilometre ) stretch of westbound Interstate 10 has reopened in southwestern Arizona following a shootout between law enforcement officers and a suspect involved in an earlier exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the suspect was killed in the Wednesday morning shootout in Quartzsite after he tried to shoot a trooper during the traffic stop, fled westward to within miles of the Arizona-California line, hijacked a big rig and then drove east on the interstate.

No officers were injured and the DPS says the trucker whose rig was stolen at gunpoint suffered minor injuries.

Westbound I-10 was closed for hours because of the incident, with traffic rerouted onto local roads and U.S. 60.

___

7:50 a.m.

Arizona authorities say a man was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers after earlier firing at a state trooper during a traffic stop and then leading officers on a chase that included hijacking a tractor-trailer rig near the Arizona-California line.

Trooper Kameron Lee says the incident ended in the town of Quartzsite Wednesday morning when the suspect got off eastbound I-10 several hours after initially firing at a trooper during a traffic stop on westbound I-10.

Lee says the trucker whose rig was stolen suffered minor injuries but that no officers were injured.

No identities were released but Lee says preliminary information indicates the dead suspect was a "career criminal" sought on arrest warrants.

Lee says the incident began when a trooper pulled over a car for a traffic violation. He says the suspect drove off in the car after unsuccessfully trying to shoot the officer.

___

6:30 a.m.

A 24-mile ( 39-kilometre ) stretch of westbound Interstate 10 is closed in southwestern Arizona following a shooting involving at least one state trooper.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety didn't immediately respond to a request for additional information about the shooting early Wednesday morning.

The state Department of Transportation says westbound I-10 is closed from milepost 81 to milepost 57 and that traffic can get around the closure by taking local roads and U.S. 60.

The closure area starts approximately 65 miles (105 kilometres ) west of Phoenix.