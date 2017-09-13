Thousands evacuated as bomb threats sweep Russia

MOSCOW — Dozens of landmark buildings and transport hubs in Russia have been evacuated because of fake bomb threats made by unknown telephone callers.

Citing security service officials, Russian media said up to 30,000 people were ordered to leave major buildings in Moscow on Wednesday and reported that about 45,000 people in dozens of cities across Russia had been affected on Monday and Tuesday.

The hoaxers' targets have included GUM, the flagship department store on Red Square that faces the Kremlin, as well as railway stations, airports, shopping centres , universities, hospitals and hotels.

The identity of those making the calls remains a mystery and Russian officials have not offered any explanation for the threats.