Tropical Storm Max forms off Mexico's southern Pacific coast
MEXICO CITY — Tropical Storm Max has formed off Mexico's southern Pacific coast, but it is not expected to gain much strength before hitting land sometime on Thursday.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that Max formed about 115 miles (185
The Mexican government issued a tropical storm warning for the coast from the resort of Zihuatanejo eastward to Punto Maldonado.
The storm was not expected to strengthen much before probably hitting the coast somewhere east of Acapulco on Thursday. However, the hurricane
