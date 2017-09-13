Trump proclaims National Hispanic Heritage Month

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says Americans are grateful for the many contributions Latinos make to the United States.

On Wednesday, Trump signed a proclamation marking Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 as National Hispanic Heritage Month. In the proclamation, Trump mentions that Hispanic-owned small businesses are the fastest growing businesses in America.

He says 60 Latinos in the Armed Forces have been awarded the Medal of Honor.

"Hispanic Americans are a testament to the American promise that anyone can succeed in the United States through hard work," the document reads.