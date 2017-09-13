Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker resigns after attending gay wedding

JERUSALEM — An ultra-Orthodox Jewish lawmaker from Israel's Shas party has resigned from parliament after he was criticized for participating in a gay wedding.

Yigal Guetta announced his resignation Wednesday. In a recent radio interview, the 51-year-old lawmaker disclosed that he had a gay nephew who invited him to his wedding. Guetta said he attended out of respect for his relative and despite his own reservations.

The disclosure caused outrage in the ultra-Orthodox community, where homosexuality is taboo, and led to calls from rabbis for the lawmaker to step down.

Shas chairman Arieh Deri said he respected Guetta's decision to resign.