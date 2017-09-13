US military gear reaches Poland ahead of Russian war games

WARSAW, Poland — A shipment of U.S. military equipment has been unloaded at a Baltic Sea port in Poland as Russia prepares to conduct war games across the border in Belarus.

American troops were deployed to bases across Poland this year on a rotating basis as reassurance amid Russia's increased military activity.

Over 1,000 pieces of U.S. equipment, including Abrams tanks, Bradley fighting vehicles and self-propelled howitzers, arrived at the port of Gdansk on Wednesday.

Thousands of Russian and Belarusian troops are set to participate in the weeklong Zapad-2017 military exercises starting Thursday in Belarus.