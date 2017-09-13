US says airstrikes in Somalia kill 6 al-Shabab members
MOGADISHU, Somalia — The U.S. military says it has carried out three "precision airstrikes" in southern Somalia that killed six members of the al-Shabab extremist group.
The U.S. last week announced that two separate drone strikes had killed four al-Shabab members.
Al-Shabab has become the deadliest Islamic extremist group in Africa.