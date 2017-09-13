US stocks waver as retailers rise and tech companies slip
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — U.S. stock indexes are hardly budging Wednesday as banks and technology companies give back some of their gains from earlier in the week while retailers and energy companies trade higher. Apple continues to take small losses a day after announcing its new lineup of iPhones. Target said it will hire far more workers for the holiday season this year, which has investors hoping for a strong holiday shopping period.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index held steady at 2,496 as of 12:45 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average added 15 points, or 0.1
The S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq all closed at record highs Tuesday and investors appeared to be hunting for bargains. Energy and telecommunications companies, which have fallen sharply this year, traded a bit higher. Retailers have also stumbled. Meanwhile some of the best-performing industries of the year, including technology and health care companies, took small losses.
ON SALE? Department store chain Nordstrom climbed after CNBC reported that the Nordstrom family is close to a deal to take the company private. The stock has risen over the last three months following talk that descendants of co-founder John Nordstrom might buy the 70
The stock gained $2.91 cents, or 6.5
IF THEY CAN MAKE IT THERE: Medicaid coverage provider Centene said it will expand into New York through a $3.75 billion acquisition of Fidelis Care. Its stock jumped $6.36, or 7
JILTED: Hard drive maker Western Digital slumped $3.70, or 4.2
STAY ON TARGET: Target said it plans to hire 100,000 workers for the holidays. That's 40
APPLE: Apple fell $1.57, or 1
Several electronics companies that have been linked to Apple were also down. One was Power Integrations, which makes circuits used for power conversion. Its stock rallied this summer on reports it would be involved in the wireless charging station Apple will sell along with its new iPhones. Power Integrations lost $3.05, or 4.1
ENERGY: Energy futures rose after the government reported a smaller-than-expected increased in crude oil stockpiles and a bigger drop in gasoline inventories. Benchmark U.S. crude rose 77 cents, or 1.7
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 110.65 yen from 110.11 yen. The euro fell to $1.1884 from $1.1970.
BONDS: Bond prices edged higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.18
OVERSEAS: The German DAX and CAC 40 in France both rose 0.2
___
AP Markets Writer Marley Jay can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/marley%20jays