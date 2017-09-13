US suspends visas for Cambodian foreign ministry officials

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — The U.S. Embassy in Cambodia has stopped issuing visas to senior Cambodian foreign ministry officials and their families, an action initiated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. It said the suspension was implemented under U.S. immigration law in response to Cambodia's refusal to accept back its nationals whom the U.S. wants to repatriate.

U.S. law calls for deporting convicted felons of foreign nationality — including those with U.S. permanent residence status — after they have served their prison sentences. Cambodia under a 2002 agreement with the United States has accepted the repatriation of about 500 such returnees.