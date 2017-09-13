UVA removes black shroud from Jefferson statue after protest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia has removed a black shroud protesters used to cover up a statue of Thomas Jefferson during a demonstration on campus.

UVA President Teresa Sullivan sent a statement to the university community Wednesday about the protest the night before. She says one person was arrested for public intoxication.

The Daily Progress reports a group of about 100 people including students, faculty and community members gathered Tuesday night to protest the university's response to white nationalist rallies in Charlottesville this summer.

The group covered the statue of Jefferson, the third president of the United States and UVA's founder, and put up signs that called him a "rapist" and "racist."

