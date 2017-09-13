Venezuela government delegates arrive for possible talks

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Representatives of Venezuela's government have arrived in the Dominican Republic for discussions about restarting talks with the opposition on resolving the South American nation's economic and political turmoil.

But Venezuelan opposition leader Julio Borges reiterated Wednesday there will be no new negotiations until conditions outlined by the main opposition coalition have been met. Among those conditions are setting a complete electoral calendar including the 2018 presidential election, freeing political prisoners, allowing humanitarian aid and respecting institutions like the opposition-controlled congress.