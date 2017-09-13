Vietnam police widens probes into oil and gas giant company
HANOI, Vietnam — Vietnamese police have widened their investigation into alleged graft and mismanagement connected to the state-owned oil and gas giant PetroVietnam that caused $69 million in losses.
Three PetroVietnam subsidiaries are being investigated for alleged abuse of power in appropriating $5.3 million, the Ministry of Public Security said in a statement late Wednesday.
