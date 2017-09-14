1 of 5 hurt when suspected drunken driver hit business dies

ZIMMERMAN, Minn. — One of five people who were hurt when a suspected drunken driver crashed through the outside wall of a business in suburban Minneapolis has died.

Authorities say 51-year-old Daniel Mark Elliott, of Hamburg, died Wednesday at a Robbinsdale hospital. The Star Tribune reports he was working Monday at the Zimmerman business, Reliant Systems, when the crash happened. Two other victims remained hospitalized Thursday, one in critical condition.

Sixty-three-year-old Robert Allen Johnson, of Zimmerman, was charged Wednesday with criminal vehicular operation and drunken driving. He was freed on $20,000 bail and is due in court Oct. 11.

According to the complaint, Johnson told a deputy he'd had at least two drinks and that the accelerator on his pickup truck got stuck. It says Johnson's blood alcohol measured 0.103 per cent . The legal limit is 0.08 per cent .

