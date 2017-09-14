2 security personnel killed, 26 hurt by bombs in S. Thailand

BANGKOK — Police in southern Thailand say a soldier and a policeman were killed and 26 other people wounded by two bombs believed to have been set off by Muslim separatists.

Capt. Prasobchoke Trakoon-in of the Yaha district police station in Yala province said assailants detonated one bomb Thursday as a team of paramilitary rangers passed on a road. After more security personnel arrived about 20 minutes later, a second bomb exploded.

Police Lance Cpl. Yutthanakorn Kunsadub said most of the wounded were bomb disposal officers.