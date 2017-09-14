2nd expert says teen in Slender Man stabbing was delusional

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A second psychologist has testified about the delusional mental state of a girl who's admitted to helping stab a classmate nearly to death in a Wisconsin park in 2014.

Gregory Van Rybroek took the stand in a Waukesha County courtroom Thursday at Anissa Weier's trial. Jurors will determine whether she was mentally ill when she helped stab Payton Leutner. Such a verdict would send Weier to a mental health facility instead of prison.

Van Rybroek, a forensic psychologist, told jurors Weier "couldn't stop herself" and helped stab Leutner even though she knew it was wrong. Van Rybroek is the second court-appointed expert to evaluate Weier's insanity plea.