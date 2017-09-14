As Mueller probe intensifies, so do Trump attacks on Comey
WASHINGTON — The Republican attacks on fired FBI Director James Comey have sharply intensified in the last two weeks, with broadsides delivered on Twitter, public statements and even from the White House podium.
In June, Comey said President Donald Trump and the White House had lied about him and the law enforcement agency he led. In turn, he's repeatedly been accused of delivering false testimony, of prematurely exonerating Hillary Clinton for her use of a private email server and of improperly leaking details about private conversations with Trump.
The attacks come as Congress and federal investigators probe the circumstances of his dismissal.
Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow told The AP this week that he does not consider Comey to be a "credible witness" and that there were multiple reasons for Comey's firing.
