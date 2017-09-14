BB&T to cut 56 positions from West Virginia service centre
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — BB&T has announced it is cutting 56 jobs from its processing service
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the financial services company announced on Tuesday the layoffs will come from a company
BB&T spokesman David White says each associate has been provided a 60-day notice, career transition services and a severance package.
White says the
Charleston Area Alliance President Matt Ballard says the layoffs indicate shifts in the banking industry in the digital age, and the Charleston area will have to prepare for and adapt to those shifts.
