Cambodia suspending US MIA searches over visa ban
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen says he will retaliate against a U.S. halt on the issuing of visas to senior foreign ministry officials and their families by suspending missions by U.S. military-led teams searching for the remains of Americans missing in action from the Vietnam War.
Cambodia's pro-government Fresh News
The U.S. government lists 48 Americans still unaccounted for in Cambodia.
The U.S. Embassy instituted the visa ban on Wednesday, saying that Cambodia had refused or delayed accepting Cambodian nationals being deported by the United States after being convicted of crimes.
