Cambodia suspending US MIA searches over visa ban

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen says he will retaliate against a U.S. halt on the issuing of visas to senior foreign ministry officials and their families by suspending missions by U.S. military-led teams searching for the remains of Americans missing in action from the Vietnam War.

Cambodia's pro-government Fresh News website reported Thursday that Hun Sen said co-operation with the United States on the MIA search would be suspended until the two countries resolve several issues, especially the visa ban. Government spokesman Phay Siphan confirmed the report.

The U.S. government lists 48 Americans still unaccounted for in Cambodia.