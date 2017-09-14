Canadian truck driver pleads guilty in fatal NY hit-and-run

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Canadian truck driver has pleaded guilty in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in upstate New York.

Prosecutors say 32-year-old Sebastien Lavertu, of Quebec, was driving a tractor-trailer in the Buffalo suburb of Lancaster shortly before midnight June 21 when he struck 28-year-old Ryan Johns and drove away.

Investigators used video to identify Lavertu's truck and arrested the driver at the northern border at Lake Champlain.