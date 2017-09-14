Census figures show drop in Detroit poverty rate
DETROIT — Updated estimates show fewer people living in poverty in Detroit although it still has the highest rate among the nation's 20 largest cities.
Statistics released Thursday by the U.S. Census place Detroit's 2016 poverty rate at 35.7
The poverty threshold for a family of four is $24,563. The national poverty rate was 14
After Detroit, Cleveland has the second-highest poverty rate among big cities at 35
Detroit's continues to rebound from the national recession and the city's 2014 exit from bankruptcy.
Mayor Mike Duggan says "the poverty rate is still too high, but a 4-