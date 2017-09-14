China mourns death of oldest panda
A
A
Share via Email
BEIJING — China is mourning the death of the world's oldest panda, Basi, who passed away at the age of 37.
Caretakers in the eastern city of Fuzhou said Basi was suffering from a number of ailments, including liver and kidney problems, when she died Wednesday.
Her body is to be preserved and placed in a museum dedicated to her life.
Pandas are generally considered old after reaching 20 but can live for many more years in captivity, where they can be treated for diseases and shielded from accidents.
An estimated 1,864 live in the wild, where they are threatened chiefly with habitat loss, and around 420 others live in captivity in zoos and reserves, the majority within China.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'He loved what he did:' Police officer from Nova Scotia killed after helping people change tire
-
Halifax police say Bayers Road to reopen with one lane in either direction
-
Wanted man: Suspect considered armed and dangerous possibly in Nova Scotia
-
'Clearly a big problem:' Nova Scotia, internet porn and our mental health