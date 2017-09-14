China mourns death of oldest panda

BEIJING — China is mourning the death of the world's oldest panda, Basi, who passed away at the age of 37.

Caretakers in the eastern city of Fuzhou said Basi was suffering from a number of ailments, including liver and kidney problems, when she died Wednesday.

Her body is to be preserved and placed in a museum dedicated to her life.

Pandas are generally considered old after reaching 20 but can live for many more years in captivity, where they can be treated for diseases and shielded from accidents.