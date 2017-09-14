News / World

CIA director to discuss global security concerns at Harvard

FILE - In this May 16, 2017, file photo, CIA Director Mike Pompeo arrives at the Capitol to brief members of the House Intelligence Committee in the aftermath of President Donald Trump reportedly sharing classified information with two Russian diplomats during a meeting in the Oval Office, in Washington. Pompeo is scheduled to discuss allegations of Russian involvement in last year's presidential election, the nuclear standoff with North Korea and other issues in an appearance at Harvard University on Thursday, Sept. 14. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The director of the Central Intelligence Agency is heading to Harvard University to give a talk.

Mike Pompeo is scheduled to discuss allegations of Russian involvement in last year's presidential election, the nuclear standoff with North Korea and other global security concerns in an appearance at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government.

Thursday evening's "conversation" will be moderated by Douglas Dillon, a professor of government at Harvard.

Pompeo graduated from Harvard Law School, where he edited the Harvard Law Review.

