Crystal Bridges museum founder announces new non-profit
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The founder of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art has announced plans for a new
Alice Walton, who is the daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton, announced the formation Wednesday of Art Bridges. Walton says the new foundation aims to put art from museum vaults and private collections on display, so more people can enjoy it.
The foundation says it's now working to partner with Brooklyn Museum, The Museum of Modern Art, The Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Smithsonian American Art Museum, among others. The foundation says it's also working with the Terra Foundation for American Art to create a six-year initiative focused on building networks to share art collections.
