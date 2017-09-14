Dilemma for Bank of England over whether to raise rates

LONDON — Bank of England policymakers have been faced with a dilemma during their deliberations over whether to increase interest rates, the outcome of which is due later Thursday.

The consensus in financial markets is that the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee will opt against raising the bank's main interest rate from the record low of 0.25 per cent .

Though above-target inflation is likely to prompt at least two on the panel to vote for a hike, the majority are expected to opt for no change in light of the slowdown in Britain's economic growth and uncertainty over the country's exit from the European Union.