Egypt president expects inflation to fall by half in 2018

CAIRO — Egypt's president says he expects the country's inflation rate to fall by more than half in 2018, forecasting an improving economy after years of political unrest.

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi told a financial conference on Thursday that the economic reform program he launched is starting to "bear fruit."

He says: "We have set a goal for ourselves to reduce the inflation rate to around 13 per cent in 2018."

Annual inflation stood at 31.9 per cent in August.

El-Sissi also said the country's Gross Domestic Product grew 4.9 per cent in the last quarter of 2016-2017, which ended in June. That compared to 4.1 per cent for the same period the year before.