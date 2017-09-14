Evacuation ordered for Oregon's Breitenbush Hot Springs
A
A
Share via Email
SALEM, Ore. — People staying in the Breitenbush area north of Detroit, Oregon, have been told to evacuate immediately because of a wildfire.
The area is a vacation destination in the Willamette National Forest that has few permanent residents. A lower-level evacuation has been in place for weeks, so many people have already left.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office increased the evacuation to a level 3 on Thursday. That's a recommendation to leave now.
The sheriff's office says the fire is moving closer to the Breitenbush Hot Springs resort and 72 cabins.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'He loved what he did:' Police officer from Nova Scotia killed after helping people change tire
-
McDonald's cashier gives birth in bathroom, allegedly tries to flush baby down toilet
-
'She gave me the ultimate gift.' Selena Gomez thanks her 'sis' for kidney transplant
-
'Clearly a big problem:' Nova Scotia, internet porn and our mental health