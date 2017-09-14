Ex-deputy gets no jail time in on-the-job sex assault case

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former South Carolina sheriff's deputy has likely escaped jail time after pleading guilty to engaging in a sex act on duty.

Justin Bamberg tells The Associated Press Dereck Johnson pleaded guilty to misconduct in office Wednesday. A judge sentenced the former Orangeburg County deputy to five years in prison, suspended to three years probation and community service.

Bamberg represents a woman who accused Johnson of forcing her to perform oral sex on him after he threatened to arrest her boyfriend during a domestic violence call. In an interview last year, the woman described to AP the harrowing experience, saying she feared no one would believe her allegation.