Fire deaths of 5 young sisters in Alaska ruled accidental

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Officials say five young sisters killed in a trailer home fire in Alaska last week died of smoke inhalation.

The state fire marshal also announced Thursday that the cause of the fire about 45 miles (72.42 kilometres ) northeast of Anchorage was cooking related.

It has been classified as accidental and authorities say no foul play is suspected in the Sept. 7 deaths.

The State Medical Examiner's Office identified the sisters as 12-year-old Alexis Quakenbush, 8-year-old Nevaeh Flores, 7-year-old Lilynanna Flores, 6-year-old Sofia Flores and 3-year-old Jaelynn Flores.

