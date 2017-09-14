Fire destroys large section of NY motel in Thousand Islands

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. — Investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire that destroyed a large section of a northern New York motel in the heart of a popular Thousand Islands tourist destination.

Officials say the fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Boardwalk Motel in the Jefferson County village of Alexandria Bay, on the St. Lawrence River 90 miles (145 kilometres ) north of Syracuse.

Firefighters from several local departments responded to the blaze, which destroyed a building that housed the office, a two-story structure containing suites and a pool house. Another section of the motel wasn't damaged.

The motel was vacant at the time. No one was injured in the fire.