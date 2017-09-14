Girl, 9, dies days after being hit by falling branch in yard

ERIE, Pa. — A 9-year-old Pennsylvania girl who was hit in the head by a falling tree branch in her father's yard a week ago has died.

The girl's mother, Laura Higby, tells the Erie Times-News (http://bit.ly/2xBri9l ) that JamieLynn Arnold was taken off life support Monday at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC.

Erie County 911 dispatchers say the girl was hurt on Sept. 2 when the branch fell in the backyard of her father's home in Millcreek Township.

The girl had surgery to relieve brain swelling at UPMC Hamot hospital in Erie before she was moved to the Pittsburgh hospital.