Got old phones? Here's how to reuse, recycle or sell them
NEW YORK — It's natural to get the phone-upgrade itch when the likes of Apple, Samsung and others keep coming out with newer models. And sometimes your old model is just kaput.
But what do you do with a serviceable but outdated gadget? Rather than relegate an old phone to a desk drawer, consider reusing, recycling or reselling it. There's also the option to donate to charities.
Once new models come out, older ones will flood onto eBay and other resale sites, so it might make sense to wait a little. How much money you can make off your old phone depends on the brand and how much wear and tear it's seen.
Of course, you can always just keep it as a backup in case something horrible happens to your main phone.
