Greece: Arbitration begins with Canadian gold mine
ATHENS, Greece — The Greek government says a process of arbitration with a Canadian gold mining company has formally begun, days after the company threatened to suspend its investments in the country over what it said were delays in the issuing of permits.
The arbitration that began Thursday is a formal process that is binding on both sides, and will deal with various differences between the company and Greek authorities, Greek officials have said. It is expected to last about three months.
Vancouver-based Eldorado Gold on Monday threatened to suspend all investments in Greece on Sept. 22 and conduct only maintenance and environmental work in its locations in northern Greece over permit delays. The government counters the company has not provided some required information for the pending permits.
