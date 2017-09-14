Higher gas, housing costs lift US consumer prices 0.4 pct.
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Higher gas and housing costs boosted U.S. consumer prices 0.4
Consumer prices climbed 1.9
The government said Harvey had a "very small effect" on its ability to gather data. But it would not say whether last month's gas price increase resulted from the storm. Harvey disrupted oil refineries on the Gulf Coast and pushed up average gas prices nationwide, though the increase occurred at the end of the month. The government collects price data throughout the month.
Gas prices jumped 6.3
Even with last month's increase, inflation remains below the Federal Reserve's 2
Most troublesome for the Fed was that consumer price inflation slowed this year through June. Prices rose 2.7
The Fed typically raises its benchmark interest rate to ward off inflation. Some economists questioned why the Fed would raise rates with price increases slowing. Many analysts previously expected the Fed's next increase to occur in December, but now they're not so sure.
An alternative inflation gauge preferred by the Fed slipped even lower, to 1.4
The cost of clothing, auto insurance, and health care rose last month. Boys' clothing prices jumped 9.6
But airplane fares, used cars and the cost of mobile phone services all fell.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Photos 'Very sobering': Canada’s wildlife continues to decline, WWF report says
-
-
'He loved what he did:' Police officer from Nova Scotia killed after helping people change tire
-
'Clearly a big problem:' Nova Scotia, internet porn and our mental health